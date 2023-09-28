Sign up
Photo 2595
Cathedral
Taken in the late afternoon sun last Friday.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8!
Tags
cathedral
lincoln
gloria jones
ace
Super photo...wonderful sense of scale
September 28th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
How spectacular!
September 28th, 2023
