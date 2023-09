Brayford Pool

Original known as Brayford Wharf. Where there are now restaurants, many years ago there were fish warehouses etc. The buildings on the far side are part of an ever expanding university, which does seem to have taken over this area.

The Prezzo building, which is now a chain Italian restaurant, is now listed. In our time in Lincoln, it has been a library & a car show room. It is listed because of it’s 60s style.