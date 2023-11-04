Previous
Buslingthorpe Tree by carole_sandford
Photo 2632

Buslingthorpe Tree

Taken on our way home yesterday. There was a lot of cloud cover, leaving just a small break at the horizon for the setting sun to poke through.
Today has been very dark, grey & wet!
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
721% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely yellow glow
November 4th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture - beautiful tree fv!
November 4th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous silhouette of the tree, and stunning light
November 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture of this solitary and majestic tree
November 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I love the band of gold Carole , it's never stopped raining here and yes grey all day !
November 4th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely capture of a beautiful tree in silhouette against the dark sky and a stunning sunset, FAV . Been such a wet day here too !
November 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise