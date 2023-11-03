Sign up
Previous
Photo 2631
End of Sortie
Phil & I got to Waddington a little late this afternoon. We could see them looping the loop on the way there, but when we got there, they had pretty much finished! Now that the new training season has begun hopefully we'll catch a few displays!
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
3rd November 2023 1:49pm
Tags
red
,
arrows
