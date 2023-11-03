Previous
End of Sortie by carole_sandford
End of Sortie

Phil & I got to Waddington a little late this afternoon. We could see them looping the loop on the way there, but when we got there, they had pretty much finished! Now that the new training season has begun hopefully we'll catch a few displays!
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

