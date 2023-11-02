Previous
Autumn Leaves by carole_sandford
Photo 2630

Autumn Leaves

Leaves collected from the garden, to make a still life, with a tweak in Snapseed.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely collection and composition
November 2nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
November 2nd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
lovely presentation
November 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully composed
November 2nd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
So many shades of autumn there.
November 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
November 2nd, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Well done!
November 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful shades of Autumn - so striking on the black background !
November 2nd, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely colourful display.Fav😊
November 2nd, 2023  
