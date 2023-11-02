Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2630
Autumn Leaves
Leaves collected from the garden, to make a still life, with a tweak in Snapseed.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
9
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3755
photos
164
followers
138
following
720% complete
View this month »
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
Latest from all albums
2626
1067
2627
1068
2628
1069
2629
2630
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
still
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely collection and composition
November 2nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
November 2nd, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
lovely presentation
November 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully composed
November 2nd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
So many shades of autumn there.
November 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
November 2nd, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Well done!
November 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful shades of Autumn - so striking on the black background !
November 2nd, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely colourful display.Fav😊
November 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close