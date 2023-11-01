Previous
Pink Explosion by carole_sandford
Photo 2629

Pink Explosion

Flowers from last week’s supermarket buy. A Gerbera & some pink gipsofila ( usually white, so may have been dyed ?).
Best on black.
Many thanks for all recent comments & favs, all greatly appreciated.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
720% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Olwynne
Absolutely stunning. The black definitely makes the flower pop
November 1st, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
That's fabulous Carole, especially on black. Fav.
November 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and detail, how amazing to have dyed ones!
November 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply gorgeous Carole , so festive looking . fav
November 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This is a beauty
November 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise