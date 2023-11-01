Sign up
Previous
Photo 2629
Pink Explosion
Flowers from last week’s supermarket buy. A Gerbera & some pink gipsofila ( usually white, so may have been dyed ?).
Best on black.
Many thanks for all recent comments & favs, all greatly appreciated.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
5
5
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 8
Taken
30th October 2023 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
flowers
,
gerbera
,
still
,
gipsofila
Olwynne
Absolutely stunning. The black definitely makes the flower pop
November 1st, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
That's fabulous Carole, especially on black. Fav.
November 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and detail, how amazing to have dyed ones!
November 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply gorgeous Carole , so festive looking . fav
November 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This is a beauty
November 1st, 2023
