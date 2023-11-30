Previous
Helloooo, Peek a Boo... by carole_sandford
Photo 2658

Helloooo, Peek a Boo...

Please Lady, do you think you could get the man of the house to fill up the feeders? The birds are starving & so am I.
PS I would hate to have to dig up his bulbs in the name of hunger!... 🤔😜
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
728% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How cute is this, smelling the flowers and hopefully not eating them?
November 30th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
What a cutie
November 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise