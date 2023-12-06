Previous
December Sunset by carole_sandford
Photo 2664

December Sunset

Nearly missed this as it was sinking fast, into a bank of cloud. Not a too shabby display!
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

Cathy
Love the angle and diminishing tree line!
December 6th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous leading line and sunset colors
December 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely sunset
December 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pov, with the leading lines taking you along the road, the sunset looked cold. fav
December 6th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
the sky looks awesome against the bare trees , beautiful
December 6th, 2023  
