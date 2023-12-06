Sign up
Previous
Photo 2664
December Sunset
Nearly missed this as it was sinking fast, into a bank of cloud. Not a too shabby display!
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Carole Sandford
Cathy
Love the angle and diminishing tree line!
December 6th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous leading line and sunset colors
December 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely sunset
December 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pov, with the leading lines taking you along the road, the sunset looked cold. fav
December 6th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
the sky looks awesome against the bare trees , beautiful
December 6th, 2023
