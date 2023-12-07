Previous
Broad Gate, Lincoln by carole_sandford
Photo 2665

Broad Gate, Lincoln

Last evening Phil & I had a walk around some of Lincoln’s Christmas lights.
Taken from a bridge across this busy dual carriageway in Lincoln. Played with in snapseed.
7th December 2023

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Sue Cooper ace
A wonderful nighttime shot. Fav.
December 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful and colourful sight ! fav
December 7th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely
December 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The red lights really pop.
December 7th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Sure is colorful
December 7th, 2023  
