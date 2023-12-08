Previous
A Fast Flowing River Witham by carole_sandford
Photo 2666

A Fast Flowing River Witham

It was pretty high & flowing much faster than usual. Christmas lights can be seen on the outside of the shopping centre on the right.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Susan Wakely ace
It looks so pretty.
December 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful night shot, reflections
December 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a magical night scene. fav.
December 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful night shot.
December 8th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Such a festive scene!
December 8th, 2023  
Cheryl Rose ace
Lovely colours and reflections
December 8th, 2023  
Barb ace
Pretty night capture!
December 8th, 2023  
