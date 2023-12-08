Sign up
Photo 2666
A Fast Flowing River Witham
It was pretty high & flowing much faster than usual. Christmas lights can be seen on the outside of the shopping centre on the right.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
7
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3823
photos
167
followers
138
following
730% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
river
,
witham
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks so pretty.
December 8th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful night shot, reflections
December 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a magical night scene. fav.
December 8th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful night shot.
December 8th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Such a festive scene!
December 8th, 2023
Cheryl Rose
ace
Lovely colours and reflections
December 8th, 2023
Barb
ace
Pretty night capture!
December 8th, 2023
