Photo 2676
Christmas Light Trail
Phil & I went around the Belton House (near Grantham) Christmas light Trail. All these flowers were around a large pond which has a fountain in the middle . The pillared building is the large Orangery. The reflections were amazing!
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
christmas
light
house
trail
belton
LManning (Laura)
Wow! That looks spectacular.
December 18th, 2023
Islandgirl
Very cool!
December 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
December 18th, 2023
