Christmas Light Trail by carole_sandford
Christmas Light Trail

Phil & I went around the Belton House (near Grantham) Christmas light Trail. All these flowers were around a large pond which has a fountain in the middle . The pillared building is the large Orangery. The reflections were amazing!
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Wow! That looks spectacular.
December 18th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Very cool!
December 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 18th, 2023  
