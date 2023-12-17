Sign up
Previous
Photo 2675
Into the Light
Yesterday’s Father Christmas figures.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
5
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3838
photos
168
followers
138
following
Tags
christmas
,
father
Phil Sandford
ace
The tall one on the right always makes me think of Dumbledore.
December 17th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Now they look like Santas. I do see the resemblance to Dumbledore on the right.
December 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely Santas , and yes Phil is right!
December 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
December 17th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Pretty
December 17th, 2023
