Starting to Burst by carole_sandford
Two more images from yesterday at the Red Arrows practice. They were travelling in straight formation & then they start to move into what is captured in my other image today. I like this one.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

Lou Ann ace
Oh this is fantastic!
January 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic images!
January 16th, 2024  
Lin ace
A wonderful action capture!
January 16th, 2024  
carol white ace
Great action capture. Fav 😊
January 16th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
January 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Just fabulous.
January 16th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I agree with Rob!
January 16th, 2024  
Michelle
Amazing capture
January 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
January 16th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Terrific shot
January 16th, 2024  
