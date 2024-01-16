Sign up
Previous
Photo 2705
Starting to Burst
Two more images from yesterday at the Red Arrows practice. They were travelling in straight formation & then they start to move into what is captured in my other image today. I like this one.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
10
7
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
red
,
arrows
Lou Ann
ace
Oh this is fantastic!
January 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic images!
January 16th, 2024
Lin
ace
A wonderful action capture!
January 16th, 2024
carol white
ace
Great action capture. Fav 😊
January 16th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
January 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Just fabulous.
January 16th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I agree with Rob!
January 16th, 2024
Michelle
Amazing capture
January 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
January 16th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Terrific shot
January 16th, 2024
