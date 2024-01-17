Previous
Hackthorn Lake by carole_sandford
Photo 2706

Hackthorn Lake

This was my second trip out this afternoon. I went to Hackthorn to see if I could catch a sunset. It didn’t disappoint, setting sun & reflections.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - fav
January 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful
January 17th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
zen
January 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
You caught this so very well
January 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light and reflections.
January 17th, 2024  
