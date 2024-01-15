Sign up
Previous
Photo 2704
Over the Top
Having climbed vertically (imagine me nearly falling backwards at this stage!), they go over the top & down into a star burst.
It was freezing up there with quite a cold wind, so I only stayed for one practice!
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
4
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3892
photos
175
followers
144
following
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
15th January 2024 12:23pm
Tags
red
,
arrows
Carole G
ace
Must be a great thrill to watch
January 15th, 2024
Michelle
Amazing capture
January 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Don’t blame you, freezing out there 🥶 Nice shot
January 15th, 2024
carol white
ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
January 15th, 2024
