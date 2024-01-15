Previous
Over the Top by carole_sandford
Photo 2704

Over the Top

Having climbed vertically (imagine me nearly falling backwards at this stage!), they go over the top & down into a star burst.
It was freezing up there with quite a cold wind, so I only stayed for one practice!
15th January 2024

Carole Sandford

carole_sandford
Carole G ace
Must be a great thrill to watch
January 15th, 2024  
Michelle
Amazing capture
January 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Don’t blame you, freezing out there 🥶 Nice shot
January 15th, 2024  
carol white ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
January 15th, 2024  
