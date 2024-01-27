Previous
Higgledy Piggledy by carole_sandford
Higgledy Piggledy

Taken yesterday, walking down the High Street towards the city centre. So much going on in this shot, but does illustrate how the cathedral dominates the city, sitting up on the hill. There is a level crossing a bit further up the street which lets trains into & out of the train station. I’m not sure how many cities would tolerate traffic being stopped at least 4 times an hour! Pedestrians either have to stand & wait or there is a very tall & steep set of steps that take you up & over the track ( there are lifts for those unable to use the stairs). Personally I tend to wait for the barriers to raise! Not a particularly pretty part of Lincoln.
Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
The light on the cathedral is beautiful
January 27th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Wow! lots going on
January 27th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Great street scene, especially with the cathedral in the background
January 27th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Yes, I think we discovered the level crossing when we stayed in Lincoln
January 27th, 2024  
