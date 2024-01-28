Previous
Tulip by carole_sandford
Tulip

One of last week’s tulips. Not now looking its best, but certainly not ready for the bin! I quite like them when they start to bow down.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Diana ace
A lovely capture and wabi sabi, I find they always look great.
January 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Superb
January 28th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
January 28th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Wonderful capture
January 28th, 2024  
