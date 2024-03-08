Lincoln City Guildhall

I always struggle photographing this building. It tends to lean forward a little & there are buildings close by which I have managed to crop out, they tend to form strange angles, also it’s usually a busy area with lots of people, so quite lucky today.

The Guildhall & Stonebow have been THE meeting place in Lincoln, since medieval times.(“ I’ll meet you under the Stonebow”)

The term Stonebow indicates a stone archway where visitors entering the city from the south, would have passed through.

The Guildhall itself, where council meetings take place was built in 1520, with the extension to the right being completed in 1844. This isnt the only council meeting place, there is another, however there has been a Guildhall on this site since around 1247.

The High Street used to run through the Stonebow & I have seen old pictures of double decker buses driving through!