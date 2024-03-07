Previous
Cherry Blossom by carole_sandford
Cherry Blossom

It seems to have come out all of a sudden. So pretty whilst it stays on the tree.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Rob Z ace
How very lovely!
March 7th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
The first I’ve seen! We have a few trees if white blossom out but not the pink. We really think summer is on the way when we see this! Beautiful.
March 7th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
So pretty, and all the different stages
March 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 7th, 2024  
Milanie ace
What lovely color
March 7th, 2024  
