Reflecting Sky by carole_sandford
Photo 2921

Reflecting Sky

The lake at Willingham Woods yesterday.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
Super sky and reflections! I bet those water lilies look good when they're all out!
August 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Sublime reflections!
August 19th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice
August 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Pretty
August 19th, 2024  
