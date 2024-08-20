Previous
Water Droplets by carole_sandford
Photo 2922

Water Droplets

Garden Dahlia after watering this evening. There was rain today, but only for a few minutes.
Today’s photos constitute the last day of year 8! How did that happen?
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
800% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. Well done in clocking up 8 years.
August 20th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful clarity in the droplets. Congratulations on 8 years!!
August 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Absolutely beautiful, especially with the many water droplets! A big fav! Congratulations on persevering here for 8 years!!
August 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise