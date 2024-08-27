Sign up
Photo 2929
Photo 2929
Same Guy, Different Year
This fella was playing at last years steampunk festival too. I think he suits b&w
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
5
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4256
photos
174
followers
142
following
802% complete
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
1249
2927
1250
2928
1251
75
2929
1252
Views
16
5
5
Years 1 to 8
Featured
on the
Trending
page
musician
,
guitar
,
lincoln
gloria jones
ace
Excellent!
August 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great portrait. He looks very engaged with playing.
August 27th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very cool
August 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oooh I love his hair! And he is a man of taste playing a Fender.
August 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
He does indeed.
August 27th, 2024
