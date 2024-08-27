Previous
Same Guy, Different Year by carole_sandford
Photo 2929

Same Guy, Different Year

This fella was playing at last years steampunk festival too. I think he suits b&w
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
802% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent!
August 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great portrait. He looks very engaged with playing.
August 27th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very cool
August 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oooh I love his hair! And he is a man of taste playing a Fender.
August 27th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
He does indeed.
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise