Tennyson at the Cathedral by carole_sandford
Photo 2930

Tennyson at the Cathedral

I’ve taken this view many times, but it’s usually a closer shot, focusing on the statue of Alfred Lord Tennyson, poet laureate. I quite liked this pulled back version.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beverley ace
Marvellous capture… perfect attention to detail…
August 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the pov and natural framing
August 28th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful pov
August 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is beautiful Carole , has a bit of a HDR feel
August 28th, 2024  
