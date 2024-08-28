Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2930
Tennyson at the Cathedral
I’ve taken this view many times, but it’s usually a closer shot, focusing on the statue of Alfred Lord Tennyson, poet laureate. I quite liked this pulled back version.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4258
photos
174
followers
142
following
802% complete
View this month »
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
Latest from all albums
1250
2928
1251
75
2929
1252
2930
1253
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
Beverley
ace
Marvellous capture… perfect attention to detail…
August 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the pov and natural framing
August 28th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful pov
August 28th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is beautiful Carole , has a bit of a HDR feel
August 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close