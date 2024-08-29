Previous
Alstroemeria by carole_sandford
Photo 2931

Alstroemeria

High key alstroemeria .
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Barb
Beautiful high key, Carole! Are these from your garden?
August 29th, 2024  
Phil Sandford
Gorgeous hi key
August 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
@bjywamer no Barb, these are from the supermarket. I like them because they last at least 2 weeks & they are pretty too.
August 29th, 2024  
Beverley
Beautiful happy colours
August 29th, 2024  
Lou Ann
So pretty. I’m with you on these, they last and last!
August 29th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖
Very pretty arrangement.
August 29th, 2024  
