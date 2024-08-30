Previous
Garden Dahlia by carole_sandford
Garden Dahlia

Our garden Dahlias are still going strong.
Lovely weather today & we had a visit from Phil’s sister & BIL who were in the area, catch up & a cuppa.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Lesley
What a beauty. That colour is so pretty.
August 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
This is a beauty.
August 30th, 2024  
Beverley
So pretty…
August 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beauty !
August 30th, 2024  
