Photo 2933
Up Close
An alstromeria from the bunch, up close.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
3
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4263
photos
173
followers
142
following
803% complete
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
1252
2930
1253
2931
1254
2932
1255
2933
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
close
,
up
,
alstroemeria
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gloriously beautiful macro ! So rich in colour ! fav
August 31st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice. I have had a bunch of these this past week. So pretty and long lasting.
August 31st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wow! Awesome…
August 31st, 2024
