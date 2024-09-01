Sign up
Previous
Photo 2934
Cosmos
Still some cosmos flowering. This one was sat in front of the while flowers, white are rather pretty but I don’t know the name of.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4265
photos
173
followers
142
following
803% complete
View this month »
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
Latest from all albums
1253
2931
1254
2932
1255
2933
2934
1256
Susan Wakely
ace
A pretty pink. The white flower looks like Yarrow.
September 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous colours
September 1st, 2024
