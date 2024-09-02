Sign up
Previous
Photo 2935
Across the Rooftops
Another from the castle ramparts, looking over the rooftops towards the countryside, with a side edge of the cathedral on the left.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
7
6
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
Tags
cathedral
,
castle
,
lincoln
,
rooftops
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot and edit ! fav
September 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Love drawing style presentation
September 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful
September 2nd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
September 2nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Fascinating scene!
September 2nd, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Love this
September 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I love how you've shown this
September 2nd, 2024
