Across the Rooftops by carole_sandford
Photo 2935

Across the Rooftops

Another from the castle ramparts, looking over the rooftops towards the countryside, with a side edge of the cathedral on the left.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot and edit ! fav
September 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Love drawing style presentation
September 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful
September 2nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
September 2nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Fascinating scene!
September 2nd, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Love this
September 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I love how you've shown this
September 2nd, 2024  
