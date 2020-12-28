Previous
Next
Punga Cove by carolinesdreams
109 / 365

Punga Cove

Last night here in this lovely spot full of bush walks, bird life, calm weather and delicious food & wine. Tomorrow we head around Cape Jackson en route to Abel Tasman.

I have had intermittent internet so have not looked through your photos as much as I’d like to or usually do. Thank you for your views and comments and I wish you all a happy new year, in advance.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise