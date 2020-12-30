Previous
SV Gucci by carolinesdreams
111 / 365

SV Gucci

This wee boat has, in other times, spent four years travelling the Pacific Ocean and Southern Asia. This is at sunrise as we’re about to cross Tasman Bay together after spending a night moored at a mussel farm in a bay near French Pass.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Carolinesdreams

