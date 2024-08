Waterloo

Hubby made it home from his 4 day whizz down to Belgium on his motorbike after a sailing job cancellation. He went to Waterloo and explored the historical battle fields, farms and villages that were all part of the story of that most famous of battles between Wellington and Napoleon and their forces. He is an avid military historian so he was delighted to have the chance to do something he had wanted to do for a long time.

His photos, my collage.