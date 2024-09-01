Sign up
245 / 365
Napoleon
When Hubby unloaded his motorbike panniers from his Waterloo trip (see yesterday's image), he produced a gift for me. This rather splendid mini cushion with tapestry front depicting Napoleon in cat form. I absolutely love it!
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2879
photos
155
followers
71
following
67% complete
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
239
240
184
241
242
243
244
245
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
1st September 2024 7:31am
Dianne
ace
A sweet gift.
September 1st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
September 1st, 2024
