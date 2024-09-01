Previous
Napoleon by casablanca
Napoleon

When Hubby unloaded his motorbike panniers from his Waterloo trip (see yesterday's image), he produced a gift for me. This rather splendid mini cushion with tapestry front depicting Napoleon in cat form. I absolutely love it!
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
Photo Details

Dianne ace
A sweet gift.
September 1st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
September 1st, 2024  
