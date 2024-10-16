Sign up
Previous
290 / 365
Floral Display
The pub where my BSL (British Sign Language) buddies and I meet regularly to practise whatever we have been learning in class. They have some stunning hanging baskets at the moment.
Busy day today, back later to peek at all your lovely images.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
4
0
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot. Lovely flowers and great leading line
October 16th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
These are beautiful. I love the repetition of them too. I admire people who have the energy to plant these and keep them watered and fed most of the year round. Lovely.
October 16th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
A basket to be proud of! They really do make a difference - to the happy demeanour of anything!
October 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous these are, lovely capture of these beautiful flowers.
October 16th, 2024
