Previous
Floral Display by casablanca
290 / 365

Floral Display

The pub where my BSL (British Sign Language) buddies and I meet regularly to practise whatever we have been learning in class. They have some stunning hanging baskets at the moment.

Busy day today, back later to peek at all your lovely images.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Nice shot. Lovely flowers and great leading line
October 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
These are beautiful. I love the repetition of them too. I admire people who have the energy to plant these and keep them watered and fed most of the year round. Lovely.
October 16th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
A basket to be proud of! They really do make a difference - to the happy demeanour of anything!
October 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
How gorgeous these are, lovely capture of these beautiful flowers.
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise