292 / 365
Copper Beech ICM
Messing about with ICM on the 200 year old copper beech tree in my garden yesterday. Used the zoom lens and moved it out on a slower shutter speed to create this. Colours are just beginning to turn from green to copper on the leaves.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2926
photos
152
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
17th October 2024 12:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Kathy A
ace
This is very cool, great colours.
October 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
You caught some beautiful colours here, what a great effect and abstract.
October 18th, 2024
