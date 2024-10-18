Previous
Copper Beech ICM by casablanca
Copper Beech ICM

Messing about with ICM on the 200 year old copper beech tree in my garden yesterday. Used the zoom lens and moved it out on a slower shutter speed to create this. Colours are just beginning to turn from green to copper on the leaves.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Kathy A ace
This is very cool, great colours.
October 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
You caught some beautiful colours here, what a great effect and abstract.
October 18th, 2024  
