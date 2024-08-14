Previous
Poozeum - A thinker on this planet by casablanca
42 / 365

Poozeum - A thinker on this planet

I am not much of one for editing, so this was a huge challenge to me to even work out how to put images on top of each other LOL.

For the album cover challenge.

My random word for the band name:
Poozeum.
Apparently a museum dedicated to dinosaur poo! Who knew?

Quotation for title:
"Beware when the great God lets loose a thinker on this planet." (Ralph Waldo Emmerson)
Used the last 5 words as the challenge dictates 4 -6.

Photos are a selfie plus my globe I have had for years. Flowers are clipart.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
11% complete

Casablanca ace
@summerfield Just for you!
August 14th, 2024  
