Previous
42 / 365
Poozeum - A thinker on this planet
I am not much of one for editing, so this was a huge challenge to me to even work out how to put images on top of each other LOL.
For the album cover challenge.
My random word for the band name:
Poozeum.
Apparently a museum dedicated to dinosaur poo! Who knew?
Quotation for title:
"Beware when the great God lets loose a thinker on this planet." (Ralph Waldo Emmerson)
Used the last 5 words as the challenge dictates 4 -6.
Photos are a selfie plus my globe I have had for years. Flowers are clipart.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Casablanca
ace
@summerfield
Just for you!
August 14th, 2024
