Previous
Next
Paestum. Temple of Neptune by caterina
Photo 875

Paestum. Temple of Neptune

Our trip South continues. Yesterday we were in Paestum, just south of Naples, where there is a big archeological sites going back to 350 b.c. There are three big temples, of which this is the best preserved.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise