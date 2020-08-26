Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 875
Paestum. Temple of Neptune
Our trip South continues. Yesterday we were in Paestum, just south of Naples, where there is a big archeological sites going back to 350 b.c. There are three big temples, of which this is the best preserved.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1226
photos
133
followers
92
following
239% complete
View this month »
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
Latest from all albums
251
870
252
871
872
873
874
875
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
25th August 2020 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
temple
,
travel
,
sunflare
,
archeological-site
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close