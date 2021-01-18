Previous
Next
cuban colors with yellow on the left third. Now it's also Square as proposed by @haskar. Did I understand correctly your suggestions? by caterina
94 / 365

cuban colors with yellow on the left third. Now it's also Square as proposed by @haskar. Did I understand correctly your suggestions?

18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
I like this version a lot -- really brings my eye into the most important elements. One final thought, though...did you think it also could work as a landscape too? Maybe a 5X7 or 4X3 framing instead of the square?
January 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise