Hepworth Building, rear by cdcook48
Hepworth Building, rear

This heritage building was constructed in 1913 from bricks used as ships ballast which allowed it to survive a fire in 1918 which destroyed most of its wood frame neighbours.

Thanks for all the views, comments and favs. I very much appreciate them all.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Chris Cook

bkb in the city
Great candid shot
December 29th, 2020  
Ricksnap ace
So many lines - cool street shot
December 29th, 2020  
