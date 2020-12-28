Sign up
Previous
Next
70 / 365
Hepworth Building, rear
This heritage building was constructed in 1913 from bricks used as ships ballast which allowed it to survive a fire in 1918 which destroyed most of its wood frame neighbours.
Thanks for all the views, comments and favs. I very much appreciate them all.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
72
photos
37
followers
25
following
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th December 2020 2:58pm
rain
steveston
street-76
heritage-building
bkb in the city
Great candid shot
December 29th, 2020
Ricksnap
ace
So many lines - cool street shot
December 29th, 2020
