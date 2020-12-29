Previous
Tree Triptych by cdcook48
71 / 365

Tree Triptych

I passed these trees while walking my dog today. Something must have spooked the beaver before he finished the job on the third one.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Chris Cook

Ricksnap ace
Excellent, you have some serious beavers there!
December 30th, 2020  
