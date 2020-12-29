Sign up
Tree Triptych
I passed these trees while walking my dog today. Something must have spooked the beaver before he finished the job on the third one.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Tags
bark
trees
woodland
moss
Ricksnap
ace
Excellent, you have some serious beavers there!
December 30th, 2020
