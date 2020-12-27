Previous
Fresh off the Boat. by cdcook48
69 / 365

Fresh off the Boat.

At Fisherman’s Wharf in Steveston fishermen sell their catch right off the boat.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Photo Details

