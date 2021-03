Digging a nest.

This pair of Northern Flickers, part of the woodpecker family, are taking turns digging a hole in the trunk of a birch tree in my back yard. The female is on the left, the male on the right with the red patch. You can see the hole behind the males head. Apparently they dig them about 12 inches deep. I’ll be keeping an eye on the nest to see if I can get a shot of the chicks but it might be hidden when the leaves start to grow.