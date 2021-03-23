Previous
Wild daisies by cdcook48
155 / 365

Wild daisies

The crocuses are up, forsythia is blooming, blossoms are everywhere, I have woodpeckers nesting in my yard and now the wild daisies are blooming. Spring has sprung! The grass is riz. Yay! The gloomy winter is over.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
42% complete

Diana ace
Beautifully captured with lovely dof.
March 24th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Cheerful!
March 24th, 2021  
