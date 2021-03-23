Sign up
Previous
Next
155 / 365
Wild daisies
The crocuses are up, forsythia is blooming, blossoms are everywhere, I have woodpeckers nesting in my yard and now the wild daisies are blooming. Spring has sprung! The grass is riz. Yay! The gloomy winter is over.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd March 2021 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with lovely dof.
March 24th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Cheerful!
March 24th, 2021
