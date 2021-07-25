Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
257 / 365
Open Mike
At the Powell River Farmers Market a stage was set up and players booked 15 minute segments and played for whoever wished to listen. This fellow was the bass player for a 3 piece band.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
323
photos
119
followers
54
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Latest from all albums
255
256
62
257
258
259
260
63
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th July 2021 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
What a brilliant idea - 15 mins and some great fun and exposure to an audience. Lovely portrait
July 29th, 2021
Diana
ace
I hope it sounded as good as your photo looks! I am a sucker for live music and will always hang around to listen.
July 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close