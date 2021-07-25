Previous
Open Mike by cdcook48
257 / 365

Open Mike

At the Powell River Farmers Market a stage was set up and players booked 15 minute segments and played for whoever wished to listen. This fellow was the bass player for a 3 piece band.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project.
Casablanca ace
What a brilliant idea - 15 mins and some great fun and exposure to an audience. Lovely portrait
July 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
I hope it sounded as good as your photo looks! I am a sucker for live music and will always hang around to listen.
July 29th, 2021  
