Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
303 / 365
Shipyard Office
This is the shipyard managers office at Britannia Shipyards set up to look just as it would have looked back in the day. Taken for the NF-SOOC challenge
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
374
photos
119
followers
60
following
83% complete
View this month »
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Latest from all albums
299
69
300
301
70
302
303
71
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th September 2021 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black&white
,
nf-sooc-2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with lovely light. It really pops on black.
September 13th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
I like this shot
September 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close