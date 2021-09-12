Previous
Shipyard Office by cdcook48
303 / 365

Shipyard Office

This is the shipyard managers office at Britannia Shipyards set up to look just as it would have looked back in the day. Taken for the NF-SOOC challenge
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
83% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture with lovely light. It really pops on black.
September 13th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
I like this shot
September 13th, 2021  
