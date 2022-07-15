Previous
Englishman's River Falls by cdcook48
Photo 594

Englishman's River Falls

Filling in dates from my holiday. This shot was a bit frustrating. I was standing on a footbridge that had the only good view of the falls looking over the top. Also, people walking across the bridge caused my tripod to vibrate. There was a trail leading to the bottom of the falls but it was steep and rough and with two bad knees there was no way I was going down there. I was ok with this one but am unhappy with the water. It was hard to tell on the LCD screen but I should have used a slightly faster shutter speed to retain just a little more detail in the water. We learn from our mistakes.
15th July 2022

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
moni kozi ace
Wonderful contrast. Lovely smooth water fall
July 22nd, 2022  
