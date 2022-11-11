Previous
Hollywood Magazine by cdcook48
Photo 709

Hollywood Magazine

Just for fun. And the WWYD challenge.
The starting image may be found here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47262/what-would-you-do-216-is-open!
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Photo Details

What a great cover!
November 12th, 2022  
Excellent!
November 12th, 2022  
