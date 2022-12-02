Sign up
Photo 730
Dream of the River
“Dream of the River” is a sculpture in the form of the ribs of a fishing boat with the vertebrae of a salmon forming the keel. It is located on the bank of the Fraser River in the fishing village of Steveston BC.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
Shutterbug
ace
That’s a really special sculpture. Love how it integrated the skeleton of the fish with the skeleton of the boat. I like it b&w also.
December 3rd, 2022
