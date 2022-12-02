Previous
Dream of the River by cdcook48
Dream of the River

“Dream of the River” is a sculpture in the form of the ribs of a fishing boat with the vertebrae of a salmon forming the keel. It is located on the bank of the Fraser River in the fishing village of Steveston BC.
2nd December 2022

Chris Cook

That’s a really special sculpture. Love how it integrated the skeleton of the fish with the skeleton of the boat. I like it b&w also.
December 3rd, 2022  
