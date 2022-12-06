For my artist I drew Bill Denny, an Australian journalist, lawyer and politician who was South Australia’s attorney general in the 1930’s
My quote: “I told my doctor I broke my leg in two places. He said don’t go to those places.” Henny Youngman
My fiction: Bill Denny was a member of the famous Australian boy band The Boys Next Door, or TBND as they were familiarly called. He left the group to start a solo career and recorded his debut album in Los Angeles. The first single from the album, a cover of Randy Newman’s “Mama Told Me Not to Come”, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He was recently signed to star in Baz Luhrmann’s next film “Ned Kelly - The Musical”