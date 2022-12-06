Previous
Don’t Go To Those Places by cdcook48
Photo 734

Don’t Go To Those Places

For the album cover challenge. Those unfamiliar with the criteria may find the rules here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47348/let's-get-album-cover-challenge-141-started

For my artist I drew Bill Denny, an Australian journalist, lawyer and politician who was South Australia’s attorney general in the 1930’s

My quote: “I told my doctor I broke my leg in two places. He said don’t go to those places.” Henny Youngman

My fiction: Bill Denny was a member of the famous Australian boy band The Boys Next Door, or TBND as they were familiarly called. He left the group to start a solo career and recorded his debut album in Los Angeles. The first single from the album, a cover of Randy Newman’s “Mama Told Me Not to Come”, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He was recently signed to star in Baz Luhrmann’s next film “Ned Kelly - The Musical”
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Shutterbug ace
Nicely done for the album and I like the textures in the shot.
December 7th, 2022  
