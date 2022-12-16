Sign up
Photo 744
Christmas in the Men’s Bunkhouse
The historical displays at Britannia Shipyards have added a touch of Christmas. I added my own touch by putting a cosy fire in the pot bellied stove.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
995
photos
152
followers
81
following
203% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
16th December 2022 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
britannia-shipyards
Diana
ace
Well done, it really gives it a lovely warm feeling and golden glow..
December 17th, 2022
Kathy
ace
A piece of history.
December 17th, 2022
