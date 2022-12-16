Previous
Christmas in the Men’s Bunkhouse by cdcook48
Christmas in the Men’s Bunkhouse

The historical displays at Britannia Shipyards have added a touch of Christmas. I added my own touch by putting a cosy fire in the pot bellied stove.
Chris Cook

October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Diana ace
Well done, it really gives it a lovely warm feeling and golden glow..
December 17th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A piece of history.
December 17th, 2022  
