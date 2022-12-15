Previous
Have a Gate. Need a Fence. by cdcook48
Have a Gate. Need a Fence.

This rather bland and boring image is that way for a reason. It is the starting image in the latest round of What Would You Do? Hopefully some of you creative types out there can do something to perk this image up. It needs all the help it can get. Details for the challenge may be found here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47385/what-would-you-do?-round-217-is-underway

Just for the heck of it I also tagged it for the six word story.

15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Chris Cook

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great starting point Chris!
December 16th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Have an image, needs a story? Interesting image.
December 16th, 2022  
