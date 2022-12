Have a Gate. Need a Fence.

This rather bland and boring image is that way for a reason. It is the starting image in the latest round of What Would You Do? Hopefully some of you creative types out there can do something to perk this image up. It needs all the help it can get. Details for the challenge may be found here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47385/what-would-you-do?-round-217-is-underway Just for the heck of it I also tagged it for the six word story.