Photo 743
Have a Gate. Need a Fence.
This rather bland and boring image is that way for a reason. It is the starting image in the latest round of What Would You Do? Hopefully some of you creative types out there can do something to perk this image up. It needs all the help it can get. Details for the challenge may be found here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47385/what-would-you-do?-round-217-is-underway
Just for the heck of it I also tagged it for the six word story.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Views
12
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th December 2022 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
sixws-135
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great starting point Chris!
December 16th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Have an image, needs a story? Interesting image.
December 16th, 2022
